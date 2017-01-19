Kansas man jailed after 1.9 pounds of pot found following roll-over

A Kansas man remains jailed after rolling his vehicle several times and allegedly being caught inside an ambulance with 1.9 pounds of marijuana.

Charles Douglas Critchfield, 38, appeared last Thursday in 22nd Judicial District Court and pleaded not guilty to one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving and failure to have insurance.

As of Wednesday afternoon he remained in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility with bond set at $15,000.

THE CASE

According to court documents, Montana Highway Patrol troopers and other emergency personnel responded to mile maker 399 on Interstate 90 when Critchfield rolled his vehicle several times down an embankment, landing on its roof on Jan. 6.

Critchfield was being treated for injuries suffered in the crash in a Columbus Fire Rescue ambulance when MHP Trooper Todd Hagenbuch entered the ambulance to speak with him. The trooper noticed the smell of marijuana coming from a black duffel bag Critchfield had with him and inquired about it.

Critchfield admitted there was “a lot” of marijuana in the bag and gave the trooper permission to search it. Hagenbuch found 1.9 pounds of marijuana in the bag, as well as three sealed plastic bags of a green leafy substance, a jar of “personal use” marijuana and a glass pot pipe, according to court documents.

Critchfield said he had bought the marijuana in Spokane and was headed to his home state of Kansas where he “was hoping to make some money by selling it,” according to court documents.