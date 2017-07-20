3 pounds of meth seized on I-90

Friday, July 21, 2017

Thu, 07/20/2017 - 9:33am stillwater
Marlo Pronovost, SCN editor

A traffic stop last week on I-90 ended with the seizure of three pounds of methamphetamine.
On Friday, July 14, Stillwater County Sheriff’s Sgt. Randy Smith was requested to help the FBI in locating a vehicle on I-90 believed to contain large amounts of methamphetamine, according to Stillwater County Sheriff’s dispatch records.
Smith stopped the vehicle at mile marker 399, where four agents of a special federal city-county drug task force joined him.
One female was taken to the sheriff’s office while Smith’s K9, Figo, was deployed and displayed behavior indicating there were drugs in the vehicle.
The vehicle was impounded and nearly four hours later, more than three pounds of methamphetamine, as well as other drugs, were found and taken into custody. Further information was not released as the investigation is ongoing.

I-90 Drug Cases
During the past few years, local law enforcement, often working with state and federal authorities, have been tracking and finding drugs in transit through Stillwater County.
In 2016 alone, more than nine pounds of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop, resulting in the arrest of three men. All have pleaded guilty to federal charges.
Another case involved nearly two pounds of marijuana being found in a car at the scene of a roll-over crash.
And a couple from North Dakota was charged with multiple drug offenses when a sharp-eyed sheriff’s deputy noticed their odd behavior in the Columbus Town Pump. The case ended with the discovery of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and a stolen gun. The couple then went on to allegedly commit drug offenses in North Dakota.

