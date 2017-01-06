Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Home / News / Bike Rodeo
Lilly DeHaven poses with her new bike in front of SRO Gary Timm's police car.Jack Garcia was lucky winner No. 2 of a brand new bike.SRO Gary Timm hangs out with a friend as the bike rodeo got underway last week.A group of three Columbus Elementary Schoolers weave their way through a cone obstacle course.

Bike Rodeo

Thu, 06/01/2017 - 9:32am stillwater
By: 
Marlo Pronovost, SCN Editor

Lilly DeHaven and Jack Garcia were the lucky winners of a random drawing for two new bicycles at this year’s bike rodeo at the Columbus Elementary School, put on by the Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire Rescue. This year’s event was last Thursday and cloudy skies and occasional rain did not dampen the enthusiasm as once again, kids learned basic safety measures. The rodeo spanned nearly the entire day and included cones, obstacles and many tips and encouragement from Columbus Police School Resource Officer Gary Timm, Police Chief Jacob Ward and the Columbus Fire Rescue crew.

The Stillwater County News

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 659
Columbus, MT 59019
 
Street address: 38 North 4th Street
Columbus, MT 59019
 
Phone:(406) 322-5212
Toll Free: (800) 823-7426
 

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media