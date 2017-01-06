Lilly DeHaven and Jack Garcia were the lucky winners of a random drawing for two new bicycles at this year’s bike rodeo at the Columbus Elementary School, put on by the Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire Rescue. This year’s event was last Thursday and cloudy skies and occasional rain did not dampen the enthusiasm as once again, kids learned basic safety measures. The rodeo spanned nearly the entire day and included cones, obstacles and many tips and encouragement from Columbus Police School Resource Officer Gary Timm, Police Chief Jacob Ward and the Columbus Fire Rescue crew.