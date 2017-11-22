Hot Wheels

A vehicle and foot pursuit in Columbus last Friday morning ended with one man jailed and the schools in brief lock-down mode as a precaution.

At 10:25 a.m., a Billings motorist who was traveling westbound on I-90 near the Molt overpass called dispatch to report that he was following a vehicle that was pulling his neighbor’s stolen camper, according to Stillwater County Sheriff’s Dispatch records.

Stillwater County Undersheriff Chip Kem and Chief Investigator Woody Claunch responded and attempted to stop Robert Nathan Plumb approximately half a mile east of Columbus.

Plum, 34, failed to yield, exited at Columbus and drove around Columbus Police Chief Jacob Ward. It was at this point that Columbus schools were put on lockdown.

Lawmen chased Plumb to east of 10th Street, between Third and Fourth Avenues, at which point Plumb got out of the truck and fled on foot. Ward followed and apprehended Plumb, with the assistance of Kem.

Plumb was arrested on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs, theft and criminal endangerment, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, said Kem. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

The camper, truck and license plates on the truck were reported stolen out of Billings, said Kem.

Also suspected to be involved in the matter was a woman driving a blue Subaru westbound on I-90, said Kem. MHP and Sweet Grass County authorities were asked to watch for her, but she was never located.

Kem said there have been four stolen vehicles, three stolen trailers and three sets of stolen plates in six separate incidents in Stillwater County in less than two weeks. Kem cautions residents to not leave vehicles running unlocked and to be aware of the increased criminal activity involving vehicles.