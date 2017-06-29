Former Stillwater man subject of nationwide manhunt

A former Stillwater County man is currently the target of a nationwide manhunt following the discovery of three dead bodies in a storage shed on property he owns in Caldwell, Idaho.

Gerald Michael Bullinger, 60, is wanted on a no-bond warrant charging him with felony failure to report the deaths to law enforcement, according to the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office in Caldwell.

Canyon County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Joe Decker said Wednesday morning that nothing new has been released and the search for Bullinger continues.

Bullinger was a longtime Stillwater County resident who moved away in the early 2000s.

His local roots became part of the case when on Tuesday, June 20, Stillwater County Undersheriff Chip Kem was contacted by the Canyon County authorities regarding Bullinger.

THREE BODIES

The bodies were discovered on June 19, when authorities conducted a welfare check on someone who was supposed to be living at that address.

All three bodies were female and appeared to range in age from teen to mid-50s. Each had apparently been killed by a single gunshot and been dead for an estimated one to two weeks. Decomposition made it impossible to identify the bodies without DNA and other records. That process is still underway, said Decker.

Also missing is Bullinger’s wife, 57-year-old Cheryl Baker. The storage shed where the bodies were found was on property that she and Bullinger had purchased together in May, according to the Idaho Statesman newspaper.

Baker was reported missing in May by her brother. At that time, she had not been seen or heard from by family or friends in two weeks. Baker had just retired after a three-decade career as a teacher. Bullinger had moved to the couple’s new property ahead of her, taking a job as a corporate pilot.

Also missing are Nadja and Payton Medley, ages 47 and 14. A co-worker of Medley’s told investigators that Medley and Bullinger had been dating for at least 18 months. The co-worker hasn’t heard from Medley since May, according to the Idaho Statesman. In a Facebook post, Medley announced that she and Bullinger were moving from Utah to Idaho

Bullinger may be driving a white 2007 Ford Focus with Utah Plates 129UMP. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call (208)454-7531 or (208)454-7480. Recent sightings or information about Bullinger’s whereabouts also can be called in to police in that jurisdiction.