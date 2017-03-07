Breaking News: Bullinger's wife ID'd as homicide victim

Idaho authorities have positively identified one of three bodies found in a shed last month in Idaho as the wife of a former Stillwater County man who is wanted for questioning.

Cheryl Baker, a 56-year-old from Ogden, Utah, was positively identified last Friday through dental records, said Canyon County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Joe Decker.

Baker is the wife of Gerald “Mike” Bullinger — a former Pine Crest Subdivision man who is the subject of a nationwide manhunt and wanted on a no-bond warrant charging him with felony failure to report the deaths to law enforcement.

Idaho authorities report the bodies range in age from mid-teens to mid-50s. Each was apparently killed with a gunshot and had been deceased for one to two weeks prior to being discovered.

The bodies were found on June 19 by authorities who were conducting a welfare check on someone who lives at the property.

Baker was reported missing in May by her brother. Bullinger had moved to the couple’s new property in Caldwell, Idaho, ahead of her, taking a job as a corporate pilot.

Also reported missing are Bullinger’s alleged girlfriend and her daughter, Nadia and Payton Medley, ages 47 and 14.

A co-worker of Medley’s told investigators that Medley and Bullinger had been dating for at least 18 months and that said she hadn’t heard from Medley since May, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Idaho authorities this morning released additional images of Bullinger, which were taken around the middle of May by a security camera inside a retail shop.

“They are being released to show a more accurate representation of what he might currently look like,” said Decker.

Bullinger may be driving a white 2007 Ford Focus with Utah Plates 129UMP. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call (208)454-7531 or (208)454-7480. Recent sightings or information about Bullinger’s whereabouts also can be called in to police in that jurisdiction.