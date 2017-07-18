Breaking News: Homicide victim's car found in Wyoming, Bullinger remains at large

The hunt for a former Stillwater County man who is the focus of a nationwide manhunt in connection with a triple homicide in Idaho has gotten closer to home.

On Saturday, July 15, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming announced an abandoned vehicle registered to one of the homicide victims had been found in a remote campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

The victim is one of three women found shot dead in a shed in Idaho two months ago on Mike Bullinger’s property. Bullinger, a pilot and a former Pine Crest Subdivision man, is wanted on a no-bond warrant charging him with felony failure to report the deaths to law enforcement.

The vehicle found Saturday in Wyoming is believed to have possibly been at that location since mid June.

A search is underway, including the use of cadaver dogs, by multiple law enforcement agencies including the U.S. Forest Service, the National Park Service, Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Teton County Wyoming Emergency Management.

On Monday, July 17, the Forest Service issued a “temporary area closure” to help law enforcement with the search and to keep the public safe, according to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The Pacific Creek campground was closed, as were Lava Creek, Box Creek and Clear Creek trails.

Bullinger is considered armed and dangerous, according to the BOLO (be on the look out for).

THE CRIME

Idaho authorities report the bodies range in age from mid-teens to mid-50s. They were found by authorities who were conducting a welfare check on someone who lives at the property.

Of the three victims, only one has been positively identified at this point — Bullinger’s 56-year-old wife, Cheryl Baker. All three were killed with a gunshot and had been dead at least two weeks when discovered.

Baker was reported missing in May by her brother. Bullinger had moved to the couple’s new property in Caldwell, Idaho, ahead of her, taking a job as a corporate pilot.

Also reported missing are Bullinger’s alleged girlfriend and her daughter, Nadia and Payton Medley, ages 47 and 14.

A co-worker of Medley’s told investigators that Medley and Bullinger had been dating for at least 18 months and that said she hadn’t heard from Medley since May, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Bullinger was believed to have been driving a white 2007 Ford Focus with Utah Plates 129UMP. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call (208)454-7531 or (208)454-7480. Recent sightings or information about Bullinger’s whereabouts also can be called in to police in that jurisdiction.