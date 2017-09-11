3 incumbents, 1 new-comer elected in municipal election

The ballots have been cast, and the votes have been counted.

In Tuesday’s Columbus municipal election, the incumbents came out on top, with three of the four retaining their seats.

Mayor Gary Woltermann won the race by 20 votes. He received 295 votes, compared to the 275 votes cast for Tonya House. Even though he dropped out of the race weeks ago, Terry Nystul’s name was printed on the ballot and he received 21 votes.

The Ward 1 race was the most decisive of the election, with incumbent alderman and president of the council Paul Edwards receiving almost double the amount of votes cast for challenger April Limburg to win 92-51.

At the other end of the margin of victory spectrum was the Ward 2 race, with incumbent Patty Sundberg beating Trent Hauge by one vote, 92-91.

A new face can be seen on the council in a couple weeks, as incumbent Harold Houghton lost his Ward 3 seat to Bob Fitzgerald, 108-48. Karen Redman came in second with 97 votes.

City council meetings are held the first and third Mondays of each month at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome to attend.