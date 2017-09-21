Confessed kidnapper disappears

A 19-year-old man awaiting sentencing for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and forcing her and their infant into a car that eventually crashed has disappeared.

Andrew Foster was released from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility in July after entering into a plea agreement with prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty to felony kidnapping and misdemeanor partner family member assault.

Because the plea agreement involves a recommendation for a deferred sentence, Stillwater County Nancy Rohde did not object to Foster being released at that time.

Shortly after his release, Foster disappeared, failing to keep in contact with his attorney and failing to contact the Montana Department of Corrections for a presentence investigation interview, according to a motion for an arrest warrant filed by Rohde on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

THE CASE

According to court documents, in April, Foster “took command” of the victim’s vehicle and held the woman and her infant in the locked vehicle against her will. Foster allegedly engaged the child safety locks in the back doors and knew that both of the front doors were broken and could not be opened from the inside.

Foster committed the pfma when he physically restrained the victim using violent force as she was attempting to escape, according to court documents.

The victim told police she had seen Foster riding his bike in downtown Billings and agreed to give him a ride to his mother’s home. She said Foster asked her for a hug and when she refused, he forced his way back into the vehicle, took her keys and cell phone and told her “that he was kidnapping her and their daughter and taking them to Mexico because there are no laws in Mexico,” according to court documents.

The victim said she made a sign that read “HELP — CALL 911” but that Foster saw it and threw it, along with her phone, out the window. She finally grabbed the steering wheel, causing Foster to drive off I-90 due to a flat tire.

A Stillwater County deputy and Columbus police officer who were looking for a different vehicle saw the car around 4:06 p.m. at mile marker 411 and found Foster on top of the victim fighting and the victim screaming. The deputy pointed his gun at Foster and ordered him to stop, which he did, according to court documents.

A 911 call also came into dispatch around that time about a “rolling domestic” involving a man, a woman and an infant, according to Stillwater County Sheriff’s dispatch records.