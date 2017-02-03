Show of support

It was standing room only last Saturday at the 307 Bar & Grill as the community came together in support of three families currently enduring serious medical situations.

The action started Friday with the Beartooth Beanery’s “Rally for Bryce” during which more than 300 cups of coffee were sold, netting $1,650 that owner Heather Meier delivered to Jennifer and Mark Crago and their premature son, Bryce.

On Saturday night, Robin DeBruycker and Patty Green put on a night of bingo, 50/50 raffle tickets and a silent auction to raise money for the Cragos, Jenny Cheff and Caleb Overhuls.

Cheff — a Columbus businesswoman, wife and mother of two — is undergoing cancer treatment. Caleb Overhuls is the 6-year-old son of Candy and Stacey Overhuls who is battling leukemia. Bryce Crago was born prematurely last December and has spent his entire life at hospitals in Billings and Salt Lake City. All three families have extensive ongoing medical and related costs.

DeBruycker said more than $7,000 was raised through the silent auction and bingo and there were also several private donations. The 307 is also donating 10 percent of the night’s earnings.

“It was so successful because of the community support,” said DeBruycker.

In addition, each family received $500 from the Nathan DeBruycker Memorial.

Behind the scenes

DeBruycker’s involvement with providing financial help to local families experiencing serious medical issues has a tragic root. In 2012, she lost her 21-year-old son to a motorcycle accident. Deeply touched by how the community rallied around her family during that time, the DeBruycker family pays it forward through such fundraisers every year.

“Nathan dying is how it starts,” said DeBruycker with tears in her eyes.

For Meier, holding coffee rallies is her family’s way of helping those in need while teaching her two young daughters an important life lesson the importance of giving. The “Rally for Bryce” was the sixth rally she has held and to date, the biggest oene.