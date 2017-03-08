Gianforte checks in with Stillwater Mining

Congressman Greg Gianforte made a quick stop at the Stillwater Mining Company Smelter facility Monday morning with a clear message: How can he help Montana mines?

As a member of the Natural Resources Committee, Gianforte now deals in the world of permitting, regulations and procession and told SMC he wants to hear from them if the company encounters “excessive permitting.”

Gianforte said has been in most of the state’s mines, learning how he can be a better advocate for them.

An electrical engineer, Gianforte spoke about how SMC is proof that a mine can be productive and protect the environment at the same time. Gianforte also considers SMC important from a national security stance, considering it is one of three palladium producers in the world, and the only one in the United States.

Gianforte also took a brief tour of the smelter and asked a few questions about the recent purchase of the company by Sibanye.