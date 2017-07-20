Friday, July 21, 2017

Go Time

Thu, 07/20/2017 - 9:36am stillwater
Stillwater County 4-H Fair underway
By: 
Marlo Pronovost, SCN editor

For more than 100 4-H kids around Stillwater County, this week means one thing: Show time.
Whether it’s a dog, cat, lamb, chicken, bunny, wood-working project, photography, sewing or any one of a dozen things, this week is every 4-H kid’s chance to shine and show what they’ve been working so hard at all year long. Still to go this week are goat and swine showmanship on Thursday, July 20, and the market swine show on Friday, July 21.
Also on Friday is the ever-popular pig wrestling competition, which, as of early this week, was shaping up to be a fantastic show, with at least one county commissioner participating. That event starts at 6 p.m.

