Dead hiker found near Mystic Lake

A 26-year-old man fell to his death in the Mystic Lake area Wednesday, Oct. 18, when he was hiking off-trail.

The fall was witnessed from a distance by two female hikers, who made their way to the body of Chase Shott, of Roscoe, Ill.. Shott's body landed near the trail and in "very close vicinity to Mystic Lake," said Stillwater County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Randy Smith and a news release from Undersheriff Chip Kem.

The female hikers, both of whom had medical training and are from Billings, immediately hiked three miles to the Mystic Lake power plant and called 911. That phone call came into the Stillwater County Sheriff's dispatch shortly after 4 p.m. Shott was seen hiking into the area around noon, said Smith. He had not been reported missing.

The cause of death has been determined to be blunt force trauma. Smith said no autopsy is planned.

Shott’s family has been notified.

The sheriff's office as well as Stillwater County Search and Rescue and the Absarokee Fire Department responded to the scene. Shott’s body was brought down off the mountain using NorthWestern Energy's "train and tram" equipment, said Smith. Emergency crews were off the mountain by approximately 11:30 p.m.