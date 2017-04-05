Former DES coordinator succumbs to cancer

Former Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Ken Mesch died last week following a short battle with cancer.

Mesch was also a member of Kactus Jack for a number of years. A celebration of life will be held this Sunday, May 7, at the 307 Bar & Grill in Columbus from 3 p.m. until about 7 p.m.

The event will be hosted by Brett Hollingsworth and Montana Sun band, who will have a jam session and invite any musician that knew Ken and/or played music with him to come and play a few songs and share some of the good memories.

Former co-workers of Mesch are also invited to attend.

Mesch served as the county DES coordinator from January 2006 to February 2009. He then returned to work for the county in the capacity of fire warden from June 2010 until December 2010.

Mesch was also the state DES coordinator from February 2009 until June 2010.