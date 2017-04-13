Billings man arrested on kidnapping charge following I-90 crash

A car accident on I-90 in Stillwater County last Saturday led to a Billings man being arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman.

Andrew Michael Foster, 19, is jailed on one felony count of kidnapping, a misdemeanor count of partner/family member assault and driving without a valid license. As of Wednesday, he remained in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility (YCDF) with bond set at $50,000.

According to Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office dispatch records, a 911 call was made at 4:06 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, regarding a car in the ditch at mile marker 411 on I-90 and a “rolling domestic” involving a man, a woman and an infant.

Deputies, Columbus police and Columbus Fire Rescue responded, at which point the woman said the man had kidnapped her.

“It was determined that she was taken by the male and held against her will,” said Stillwater County Sheriff’s Sgt. Randy Smith. “Due to the relationship between the couple, the male was arrested for PFMA (partner/family member assault.”

Both Foster and the woman sustained injuries “from the domestic incident,” said Smith.