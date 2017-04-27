Kidnapping details emerge, victim intentionally crashed vehicle

A 19-year-old man has denied kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and their infant child.

Andrew Foster appeared in custody last Friday before 22nd Judicial District Court Judge Blair Jones and denied one felony count of kidnapping and a misdemeanor count of partner family member assault involving the same victim.

Stillwater County Attorney Nancy Rohde said Foster also faces a PFMA charge in Yellowstone County from a prior incident.

Rohde sought to keep Foster’s bail at $50,000, calling the incident “pretty egregious.” Defense attorney Greg Paskell had requested Foster be released on his own recognizance, saying he had no criminal history.

Jones set bail at $10,000 and ordered that should Foster post that, he must be outfitted with a GPS monitoring device prior to leaving the jail. As of Monday, he remained in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

THE CASE

According to court documents, Foster “took command” of the victim’s vehicle and held the woman and her infant in the locked vehicle against her will. Foster allegedly engaged the child safety locks in the back doors and knew that both of the front doors were broken and could not be opened from the inside.

Foster committed the pfma when he physically restrained the victim using violent force as she was attempting to escape, according to court documents.

The victim told police she had seen Foster riding his bike in downtown Billings and agreed to give him a ride to his mother’s home. She said Foster asked her for a hug and when she refused, he forced his way back into the vehicle, took her keys and cell phone and told her “that he was kidnapping her and their daughter and taking them to Mexico because there are no laws in Mexico,” according to court documents.

The victim said she made a sign that read “HELP — CALL 911” but that Foster saw it and threw it, along with her phone, out the window. She finally grabbed the steering wheel, causing Foster to drive off I-90 due to a flat tire.

A Stillwater County deputy and Columbus police officer who were looking for a different vehicle saw the car around 4:06 p.m. at mile marker 411. A 911 call also came into dispatch around that time about a “rolling domestic” involving a man, a woman and an infant, according to Stillwater County Sheriff’s dispatch records.

When a deputy and Columbus police officer arrived on scene, they found Foster on top of the victim fighting and the victim screaming. The deputy pointed his gun at Foster and ordered him to stop, which he did, according to court documents.