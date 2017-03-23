Kindergartner brings home big hardware

In Ms. Chamberlin’s kindergarten class on Tuesday, LB Segeberg brought an impressive item for show and tell.

Segeberg hauled in a trophy almost the size of himself, his bounty from a big wrestling tournament he attended over the weekend with the Stillwater Wrestling Club.

Segeberg placed third in the Six and Under HWT class at the Rocky Mountain Nationals in Denver, Colo. Two other Stillwater wrestlers placed at the meet: Tatum Branson (6th place, Six and Under 61) and Jacob Branson (4th place, 13-15 Rookie 144).

When asked by a curious classmate whether it was his first trophy, Segeberg replied, with a smile on his face, “no.”