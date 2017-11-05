Man admits to felony sex assault, witness tampering, faces prison time

A man faces a mandatory minimum 4-year prison sentence after admitting to felony sexual assault of a child and tampering with a witness.

Christopher Charles Oak, 38, pleaded guilty to the felony charges last week in 22nd Judicial District Court. Oak admitted that in June 2016, he had sexual contact with a then 14-year-old girl. He also admitted to haven given the girl alcohol and “sexy underwear.” In addition, Oak admitted to trying to get the mother of the victim to drop an order of protection issued in the case and to help him get the victim to change her testimony.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a 25-year prison sentence with 18 years suspended, and will recomend that Oak complete Phase 1 of the sexual offender treatment program while still incarcerated. Prosecutors will also recommend he complete Phase 2 of the state’s sexual offender treatment once out of custody.

In exchange for his guilty pleas, the Stillwater County Attorney’s Office will dismiss two additional counts of felony sexual assault, two felony counts of tampering with a witness and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Oak has been in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility since his arrest on the charges in August 2016. Sentencing was set for Aug. 3.

THE CASE

According to court documents, Oak allegedly had sexual contact with a young girl under the age of 16.

The contact consisted of Oak allegedly exposing himself to the girl and making her touch him, making her watch an erotic movie that included violence and sexual dominance, according to court documents.

Three days before the girl was interviewed by Stillwater and Yellowstone county deputies, Oak attempted suicide, according to Stillwater County Sheriff’s Dispatch records and court documents.

Deputies were able to find Oak and get him to a Billings hospital, where he was treated.