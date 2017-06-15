Columbus man suffers critical injuries in weekend I-90 motorcycle crash

A Columbus man was critically injured Saturday afternoon when he flipped his motorcycle end-over-end on I-90 between Columbus and Park City.

The accident was reported at 2:38 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-90 at mile marker 417.

The man was identified as Danny Short, 59, according to Stillwater County Sheriff’s dispatch records.

He was flown from the accident scene to a Billings hospital where he remained in ICU as of Tuesday, said Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Shane Warehime.

Short apparently lost control of the motorcycle and went off the left side of the road into the median and overturned. Multiple witnesses said the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, said Warehime.

Short was either not wearing a helmet or if he was, it had not been properly secured, which Warehime is still investigating. Short had bought the motorcycle the day prior to the accident.

I-90 was shut down completely for between 20 to 30 minutes in order for HelpFlight to land, prepare the patient and take off, said Warehime.

Traffic was backed up for three miles from Hensley Creek at 3:37 p.m., according to Stillwater County Sheriff’s dispatch records.

Responding to the call were MHP, deputies, Columbus police, Columbus Fire Rescue and the Park City ambulance.

A Go Fund Me page has been established for the Short family to help with medical expenses.

Danny and wife, Ingrid, have two young sons.

Ingrid Short said Wednesday morning her husband’s condition had not improved. In addition to multiple broken bones, he suffered a traumatic brain injury.