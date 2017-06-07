Three vying for Columbus mayoral position
With each race contested, this fall’s Columbus municipal election proves to be interesting.
Four positions on the Columbus City Council are up for election – mayor, as well as alderman positions from Wards 1, 2, and 3.
With a June 19 filing deadline, all of the candidates for each position have been finalized.
Current mayor Gary Woltermann is running for re-election. Also in the race for mayor is Terry Nystul, current Ward 2 Alderman.
The third candidate is a familiar face around town – Tonya House, owner of Beartooth Ford.
Paul Edwards is running for re-election as alderman of Ward 1; he is facing April Limburg.
Geographically, Ward 1 extends from 12th Street West to Fifth Street, and from the interstate south to East Third Avenue South.
Current Ward 2 Alderman, Patty Sundberg, is running for re-election against Trent Hauge.
Ward 2 is geographically located from North Fifth Street West to A Street (Quarry Road), and from Sandstone Estates south to Clough Avenue.
Harold Houghton is seeking re-election as alderman of Ward 3. Karen Redman and Robert Fitzgerald are also candidates in the race.
In geographic terms, Ward 3 spans from A Street west to the cemetery, and from West Pike Avenue to Centennial Road.
At a special meeting on June 26, the city council decided against holding a municipal primary election.
The city general election will be Nov. 7.