Three vying for Columbus mayoral position

With each race contested, this fall’s Columbus municipal election proves to be interesting.

Four positions on the Columbus City Council are up for election – mayor, as well as alderman positions from Wards 1, 2, and 3.

With a June 19 filing deadline, all of the candidates for each position have been finalized.

Current mayor Gary Woltermann is running for re-election. Also in the race for mayor is Terry Nystul, current Ward 2 Alderman.

The third candidate is a familiar face around town – Tonya House, owner of Beartooth Ford.

Paul Edwards is running for re-election as alderman of Ward 1; he is facing April Limburg.

Geographically, Ward 1 extends from 12th Street West to Fifth Street, and from the interstate south to East Third Avenue South.

Current Ward 2 Alderman, Patty Sundberg, is running for re-election against Trent Hauge.

Ward 2 is geographically located from North Fifth Street West to A Street (Quarry Road), and from Sandstone Estates south to Clough Avenue.

Harold Houghton is seeking re-election as alderman of Ward 3. Karen Redman and Robert Fitzgerald are also candidates in the race.

In geographic terms, Ward 3 spans from A Street west to the cemetery, and from West Pike Avenue to Centennial Road.

At a special meeting on June 26, the city council decided against holding a municipal primary election.

The city general election will be Nov. 7.