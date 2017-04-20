Smokin’ Hot

The Hamilton boys are on a roll.

Already the reigning grand champions of the annual Montana BBQ Cook-Off and runner-up in the American Royal World Series of Barbecue in Kansas City, the trio picked up another title earlier this month — grand champions overall at the Sam’s Club Pro Tour event in Renton, Wash.

The trio — also known as Montana Outlaw BBQ — placed in the top 10 in all four categories — ribs, pork, brisket and chicken. That win earned brothers Tyrel and Justin and their father, Rick, a place at the semifinals in Las Vegas this weekend.

There were 25 qualifying events around the county from which the top six finishers advanced to one of the five semifinal events. The top 10 at each of those semifinals will advance to the final, narrowing the field to 50 teams.

“In order to move on we need to be in the top 10,” said Tyrel Hamilton.

The national finals are in Bentonville, Ark., on Oct. 8.

The team is using a brand new pit called a Jambo, which Tyrel Hamilton explained is a more traditional style pit smoker and run off all hickory and cherry wood logs.

“It tends to lend a more traditional smoke flavor to the meat,” he said.