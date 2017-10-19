All seats up for grabs in Columbus municipal election

Sunday, October 22, 2017

Thu, 10/19/2017 - 10:53am stillwater
By: 
SCN Staff

All four races in the Nov. 7 Columbus municipal election are being contested.
This is a mail ballot election, meaning all voting will be done through the mail. The Stillwater County Clerk & Recorder’s Office was set to send out ballots to voters today, Oct. 20.
“Same day registration still applies so someone can still come to my office and register and vote,” said Clerk & Recorder Heidi Stadel.
Terry Nystul’s name will appear as a mayoral candidate on the ballot. Nystul has dropped out of the race, but because he did not do so prior to the deadline, his name will remain on the ballot.
All ballots must be returned to the Clerk & Recorder’s Office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Brief profiles of each candidate running for mayor or for three aldmerman seats can be found in this week's issue of the News.

