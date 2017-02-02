Columbus drama team 2nd at state

The long road to the state Speech and Drama meet in Havre provided plenty of opportunity for contemplation and concern.

In a sport ruled by citizen judges, it often takes more then skill and dedication to prevail. Sometimes Lady Luck plays her part, too.

Havre proved the perfect crossroads for the Cougar squad as luck and talent came together, resulting in State Champions in two events and a second place title for the CHS dramateam.

Columbus can now lay claim as the home of the funniest kids in the state. Devin Livergood and Dalton Marjerison were named State Champions in Humorous Duo Acting. Performing a skit written by Columbus graduate Heather Conner, the two seniors were consistently brilliant through six rounds over two days. Equally funny and nearly as successful, senior Sarah Carrel finished fourth in Humorous Solo acting. Ryan Koski, another Columbus graduate, authored Carrel’s selection.

Additional points toward the eventual second place trophy were earned by sophomores Kaleigh and Morgain Baker. The twins earned a sixth place medal in Dramatic Duo acting, performing in a self-authored skit. Sophomores Kevin Fox and Kolton Gladney contributed points in Classical Duo acting, qualifying for semi finals and falling just short of finals, finishing in ninth place.

Showing the nerves of steel that have kept him in the top two placings all season, senior Josh Bowman earned a well deserved State Championship in the speech event, dramatic oral interpretation. Fellow Dramatic Interpretation star, senior Rourke Hansen, performed consistently to earn a strong fourth place medal. Also competing on the CHS Speech team, the junior/freshman pairing of Alli and Riley Onoszko earned a seventh place medal in Policy Debate. Fellow debaters Adrian Cook and Brett Jacobs finished just out of the top eight in tenth.

Next on board for the team will be an Open House and Winter Play at the Fairgrounds Pavilion on Feb. 24-25. This is one of Speech and Drama’s primary fundraisers and a great opportunity for the community to enjoy the talents of these hard working kids.