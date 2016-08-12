Curbside recycling on the Columbus horizon

A curbside recycling service is one step closer to becoming a reality in Columbus after getting clearance from MacKenzie Disposal Inc. and favorable reviews by the Columbus City Council.

Ben and Jennifer Warnock of Earthwise Recycling spoke to the city council at Monday night’s meeting, explaining their desire to fill a need – that need being a convenient recycling service.

The Warnocks plan to offer customers all-in-one curbside recycling pickup to local residents to include plastic, paper, cardboard and metal. Customers will be provided with a 96-gallon blue recycling bin that will be picked up on a biweekly basis in conjunction with garbage pickup. The recycling will be then taken to Republic Services in Billings.

Although the couple does not need the approval of the council, they wanted to make a presentation to make sure they would not be encroaching on anything the city does, such as garbage pickup by MacKenzie Disposal. A representative of MacKenzie was in attendance and told the council the company had no problem with the recycling service and was willing to work with the Warnocks to ensure a smooth operation.

“Do you pay me to take my cans or do I pay you?” asked Mayor Gary Woltermann, drawing laughter and the response that the customer pays for the service.

There is currently a recycling bin located by the swimming pool, from which the proceeds go to the Columbus Middle School’s Builders Club. Councilman Danen Johannes happens to be the faculty advisor of the Builders Club and commended the Warnock’s for starting the business, saying the goal of the current recycling bin was to created community awareness.

The Warnock’s mission is to encourage environmental stewardship in Columbus in the following ways:

•To provide an all-in-one curbside recycling service to local residents.

•To promote awareness and education about recycling.

•To team up with other local citizens and businesses to promote ideas and services that better the community.