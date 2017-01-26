Early season snowpack strong

If December is any indication of what the winter will bring, mountain snowpack will be well above average.

Substantial snowfall in December and so far in January have put snowpack numbers in the Upper and Lower Yellowstone River Basins at more than 100 percent, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

As of Jan. 24, snowpack in the Upper Yellowstone River Basin was at 104 percent and 124 percent of normal in the Lower Yellowstone River Basin. Other basins around the state are as follows:

•Upper Clark Fork: 76 percent of normal

•Jefferson River Basin: 80 percent of normal

•Madison River Basin: 86 percent of normal

•Gallatin River Basin: 76 percent of normal

•Missouri Headwaters: 83 percent of normal

•Smith, Judith and Musselshell River Basins:

62 percent of normal

•St. Mary and Milk River Basins: 82 percent of normal

WEEKEND FORECAST

No snow is forecast for the weekend with highs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday expected to hit 32, 37 and 42 degrees respectively.

Lows will range from 12 to 19 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.