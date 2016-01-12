Let the holiday fun begin!

The 2016 Christmas season will be ushered in full force with three county events taking place this weekend.

Up first is Saturday’s Snowflake Festival in Absarokee, which is back after a 1-year absence.

A lighted parade featuring Santa will get underway at 5 p.m., with photos with Santa at First Interstate Bank from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.. A spaghetti dinner at the Absarokee Senior Center, a silent auction and fireworks are also slated. Don’t forget to pick up a Merchant Map and have the chance to win $500. This event is sponsored by the Absarokee Area Merchant’s Association.

On Sunday, Project Hope’s Kids Shopping Day will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stillwater Pavilion. The cost is $2 per child, they can get up to 5 gifts. The age range is kindergarten through 5th grade.

For more information call Project Hope 322-8537 or Dorothy 322-4763. Columbus High School Key Club members serve as personal shoppers and help the kids pick their items.

Also set for Sunday is the annual Nye Gets Lit, which begins at 5 p.m. as a community appreciation dinner sponsored by the Nye Community Foundation at the Nye Volunteer Fire Hall. Dinner will be provided in the form of gourmet chili, “Elegant Chicken Noodle Soup,” hors d’oeuvres, appetizers and desserts. Musical entertainment will be provided by Nye school children and local musical talent organized by Laura Blond.