Man gets prison time for victimizing family and threatening police officer

An already convicted felon was sentenced to prison last week for repeatedly violating an order of protection from jail and trying to intimidate a police officer.

Fredrick Allen Hajek, 40, was sentenced to 14 years in prison with eight years suspended last Friday. That means he will serve a 6-year prison sentence.

Hajek was also given credit towards that time for 295 days he has already spent in jail.

The sentencing was on two separate cases — one was the revocation of a 2014 case and the second involved charges stemming from the intimidation incident as well as Hajek’s repeated contact with his now ex-wife while he was in jail.

In all, he now stands convicted of one felony count of criminal endangerment, one felony county of intimidation, four felony counts of violating an order of protection and two misdemeanor counts of violating an order of protection.

“I’m just sorry about all of this,” said Hajek before sentencing.

District Court Judge Blair Jones was not sympathetic, saying Hajek’s behavior was evidence of a problem. Jones also said the intimidation of a police officer is not something he takes lightly.

Jones said the sentence serves as a punishment for Hajek’s conduct, provides some rehabilitation options and enhances community protection.

“We would not have a civil society without their help,” Jones said of law enforcement.

Stillwater County Attorney Nancy Rohde had asked for 18 years with 8 suspended, which would put Hajek in prison for 10 years. Defense attorney Greg Paskell asked for a 10-year commitment to the Montana Department of Corrections with all that time suspended.

ONGOING TROUBLE

Rohde provided Jones with a summary of calls Hajek has made from jail to a family member that indicate he will not abide by court-ordered conditions when released.

In what Rohde called one of the most alarming calls, Hajek said that he will not “live without guns” and that he will “kill everyone” if he loses his children over this case.

In a call made last month, Hajek also reportedly said if he can’t see his children, “I will hurt someone really (expletive) bad,” said Rohde.

In another call Hajek said he will not submit to random drug and alcohol testing, as is a standard condition of probation.

“The threats are real,” Rohde said during the sentencing hearing.

Rohde also described stalking behavior allegedly being conducted for Hajek by his family that has included monitoring the ex-wife and children in daily activities and driving past their home and then reporting back to Hajek details that include what the children were wearing and what items were in the ex-wife’s shopping cart.

THE CASE

According to court documents, an order of protection was issued in December 2015 that prohibits Hajek from coming within 500 feet of his ex-wife and his children or using a third party to do so, unless pre-authorized by the Child & Family Services Department of Health and Human Services (CFS).

Prosecutors allege that in May 2016, authorities became aware that Hajek’s wife and children were having contact with him at a relative’s house. CPS learned of the contact through the children, who said it was a secret because if anyone knew their father would go to jail, according to court documents.

Both Hajek and his now ex-wife admitted to having contact when questioned.

The ex-wife also said that Hajek had been at her house – something Hajek denied when questioned by Columbus Police Officer Austin Wells.

Hajek was arrested for that, as it was another violation of the order of protection. Hajek became very aggressive, cursed at the officer and had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him, according to court documents.

Hajek also threatened Wells, saying “I know where you live. I know where your kids are. I know your wife, yeah, you better watch it,” according to court documents. After Hajek was booked into jail, he told Wells “You’re a dead man, you’re dead.”

Hajek also made reported phone calls from jail to his wife.

Prosecutors are also seeking to revoke Hajek’s 2014 criminal endangerment sentence based on the above alleged probation violations.

In 2014 Hajek was sentenced to seven years with the Montana Department of Corrections with five years suspended for one felony count of criminal endangerment for an August 2013 incident in which he admitted to swearing at and threatening his wife, which caused her reasonable fear of bodily injury. While free on bond and awaiting sentencing in that case, Hajek violated Jones’s order to stay away from his wife by going to the family home and trying to take away the couple’s two small children, who he claimed he was concerned about.

Jones imposed a tougher sentence than what had been jointly recommended through a plea agreement between prosecutors and Hajek.