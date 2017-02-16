No charges in fatal Highway 10 bicycle accident

There will be no charges filed in a fatal vehicle versus bicycle accident on Highway 10 last summer that claimed the life of a Park City man and injured his young grandson.

“After careful analysis of all the factors that led up to the crash that occurred on July 6, 2016, near Park City…it has been determined that there were no violations of statute that contributed to this crash,” said Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Bill Bullock.

That was the conclusion reached by Bullock, MHP Traffic Homicide Investigator Aaron Freivalds, Stillwater County Attorney Nancy Rohde and the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Lowman, 58, was riding a bicycle east towards Park City when he was hit by a Chevrolet Impala early in the morning. Riding along side Lowman was his 6-year-old grandson who suffered what Bullock called at the time some “incapacitating injuries and was taken to a Billings hospital by ambulance.

The accident took place at mile marker 16.1 between Columbus and Park City.

Because the driver of the Impala was not charged, his name is not being published.

According to Stillwater County Office dispatch records, a 911 call was made at 7:57 a.m. regarding a bicyclist who had been hit by a vehicle and was not breathing.