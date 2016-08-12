A Saturday full of Christmas cheer

Get ready for full-on Christmas cheer in Columbus and Absarokee this Saturday.

Up first is the annual Cobblestone Winter Bazaar getting underway at 9 a.m. in Absarokee that will feature the largest vendor/crafter count to date with all 30 booth spaces rented.

A variety of products will be offered including quilts, handmade pottery, photography, woven art, home decor, holiday wreaths, handmade knives, health and beauty products.

There will also be soup and bread lunch and photos with Santa. The event is put on by the Cobblestone Preservation Committee.

Columbus will celebrate “Miracle on Ninth Street,” starting at 1 p.m. with photos with Santa at the Apple Village complex, followed by the traditional chili feed at Beartooth Ford at 4 p.m. as well as a live Christmas tree auction. A gingerbread competition will also be held.

The annual parade of lights starts at 7 p.m. with prizes awarded in two categories. This year’s theme is “Christmas Classics.” Parade organizer Mary Blankenship said the event normally draws between 15 to 18 entries.

The festivities are sponsored by S.C.O.R.E. (Stillwater County Organization of Recreational Events).

It will be wintery weather for the Columbus events, with a high Saturday of 19 degrees, a low of 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is also a 40 percent chance of snow showers during the day, falling to 20 percent by the evening.