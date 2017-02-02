From school hallways to the streets of Stillwater

Some might argue the work of a high school principal and law enforcement officer are not so far apart.

Conflict resolution. Mediation. Enforcing rules. And the potential to make a positive impact in someone’s life in less than ideal conditions.

“The similarities of being a principal and now deputy sheriff are remarkably high,” said Jared Delaney, the newest member of the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Delaney, 34, is an educator by profession, having spent the past eight years as the Park City School 7th through 12th grade principal. Prior to that, the Grass Range native taught in Ryegate for five years, as well as serving as a sports referee for 15 years.

In 2003, Delaney completed the Reserve Academy in Laurel and joined the sheriff’s office reserve. Before switching his major to education, Delaney studied criminal justice in college, so the interest in the field had been with him for some time.

Last year alone he put in more than 1,000 hours as a reserve deputy.

“He performed at a high level during his time as a reserve and I think he will continue to do so as a full time deputy,” said Undersheriff Chip Kem.

The decision to make a career change was not an easy one.

“It was an extremely difficult choice to make, most likely the most difficult I’ve ever had to,” said Delaney. “One of the greatest fears of my hire was losing the student and staff relationships I’ve built over the past seven and one-half years. The fulfillment that comes with student growth is like no other. Thankfully, with the support of the SCSO administration and the flexibility my new position affords I can maintain those connections. I also look forward to expanding those relationships to the other surrounding schools as the opportunity arises.”

Throughout his years as reserve, Delaney said the support from the students and staff was exceptional and everyone with whom he interacted understood the “value and appreciated the collaborative approach schools and law enforcement agencies undertake to strengthen and better our communities.”

The school will miss Delaney, but wishes him the best.

“Following your dreams is important. In this case, Jared thought long and hard about it. I believe that his passion for police work outweighed his passion for being a school administrator,” said Park City Schools Superintendent Dan Grabowska.