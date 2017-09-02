Snow-depth in Columbus at 21 inches and counting

The snow just keeps coming down in Stillwater County.

After a reprieve last week from wintry conditions, three new storm systems have swept through the area, dropping more than seven inches of snow in Columbus, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The first system came on Thursday, the second system arrived late Sunday night and system No. 3 hit Tuesday. Since the beginning of February, 15.2 inches of snow has fallen in the Columbus area, putting the snow-depth at 21 inches.

The mercury has been all over. Monday’s high was 50 degrees and the low was 8 degrees, according to the NWS. The high on Tuesday, Feb. 7, was just 21 degrees. And on Wednesday, Feb. 8, the high reading was 12 degrees.

Mystic Lake has received 24 inches of snow so far this month with highs in the 30s from Feb. 3 through Feb. 8, according to the NWS.

Rapelje has received 7.8 inches of snow in the early days of February with highs ranging from 14 degrees to 47 degrees between Feb. 4 and Feb. 7.

FORECAST

The weekend is expected to bring another warm spell, with highs of 45 degrees Friday, 37 degrees Saturday and 36 degrees Sunday.