Spreading love on Valentine’s Day

Thanks to the efforts of eight groups, Project Hope was able to send out 275 Valentines to senior citizens throughout Stillwater County this year as part of the organization’s annual Valentine project. Making the event possible were Nye school children, Fishtail school children, Gerri Barta’s second grade class at the Columbus Elementary School, the Little Bear Preschool and daycare, the LDS Relief Society, Beartooth Absaroka Dental, the Laughing Ladies volunteers and Jammin’ for Jesus kids from the Columbus Congregational Church.

Anyone who knows of someone who would enjoy receiving a Valentine in the mail next year is asked to call Sue at Project Hope at 322-8537.