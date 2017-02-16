Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Fishtail students Blaze Taylor and Abigal Cavender did their part in making Valentine’s for area senior citizens.Back row (from the left): Aaden Riehl, Casten Martin, Davis Maxted, Reece Lewis, Tenley Williams, Logan Weaver, Gage Crago, Taylor Matovich and Izzy Conat. Front row (from the left ): Lacey Francis, Grasea Reynolds, Brylee Good, Mason Dean, Mayah Strand and River LaTray.

Spreading love on Valentine’s Day

Thu, 02/16/2017 - 9:58am stillwater
By: 
Sue Geraghty of Project Hope

Thanks to the efforts of eight groups, Project Hope was able to send out 275 Valentines to senior citizens throughout Stillwater County this year as part of the organization’s annual Valentine project. Making the event possible were Nye school children, Fishtail school children, Gerri Barta’s second grade class at the Columbus Elementary School, the Little Bear Preschool and daycare, the LDS Relief Society, Beartooth Absaroka Dental, the Laughing Ladies volunteers and Jammin’ for Jesus kids from the Columbus Congregational Church.
Anyone who knows of someone who would enjoy receiving a Valentine in the mail next year is asked to call Sue at Project Hope at 322-8537.

