Monday, March 13, 2017

Home / News / Drama at its finest
The cast of “The Princess and the Pea” pose for a photo. Pictured from left: Kaleigh Baker, Rourke Hanson, Dalton Marjerison, Devin Livergood, Emma Haskins, and Morgain Baker The cast of "Rumpelstiltskin," from left: Rachel LaFlex, Josiah Forseth, and Kevin FoxLittle Bo Peep's sheep, from left: Emma Haskins, Rachel LaFlex, and Kadie FlemetisMarriage scene from Rumpelstiltskin -- pictured from left: Rachel LaFlex and Kevin FoxThe father telling his daughters some bedtime stories, from left: Josh Bowman, Alli Onoszko, Carley Jones, and Deseray LynLittle Bo Peep saving her sheep from a dinosaur, from left: Dalton Marjerison, Susan Carrel, Rachel LaFlex, Emma Haskins, and Kadie FlemetisLittle Bo Peep having a discussion with her parents, from left: Shannon Reese, Susan Carrel, and Kolton GladneyThe mayor reading Little Bo Peep a proclamation, from left: Susan Carrel, Sarah Carrel, Adrian Cook, and Kevin FoxThe prince proposing to Mindy in "The Princess and the Pea," from left: Kaleigh Baker, Rourke Hanson, Dalton Marjerison, and Devin Livergood

Drama at its finest

Thu, 03/09/2017 - 9:51am stillwater
By: 
Mikaela Koski, SCN Reporter

Crowds at the Little Metra went on a roller coaster of emotions and were throughly entertained by the Columbus Speech and Drama team’s spring play and open house.
Held the last weekend of February, the night began with award-winning presentations by the graduating seniors. Each placed at the state competition in January in their respective events.
Rourke Hanson kicked off the night with his emotional dramatic oral interpretation (DOI) piece “To This Day” by Shane Koyzan. To lighten the mood, Sarah Carrel then performed her humorous solo piece “How ‘Bout that Airline Food?” by Ryan Koski, a Columbus graduate. Both Hanson and Carrel placed fourth at state.
Josh Bowman followed Carrel with his striking DOI rendition of “The Thieves’ Banquet,” a rap song by Kingslee James Daley (aka Akala). Devin Livergood and Dalton Marjerison ended the first half of the evening with their humorous duo piece “French Revolution,” by Columbus grad Heather Connor. Bowman and the duo of Livergood and Marjerison earned first place awards at state, giving Columbus the distinction of raising the funniest as well as most serious students in the state.
The second half of the evening housed the main event – a comedy by Ed Monk titled “Bedtime Stories (as told by our dad)(who messed them up).”
The play tells the story of a tired dad attempting to put his three young daughters to bed. Before they will sleep, however, the father must tell each a bedtime story. Not much of a storyteller, the dad takes traditional fairy tales and makes them his own.
While Little Bo Peep saved her sheep from a dinosaur and Rumpelstiltskin worked to give the baby back, audience laughter filled the building as the speech and drama crew performed “The Princess and the Pea,” “The Girl who Cried Dinosaur,” and “Rumpelstiltskin.”
The play and open house served as a fundraiser for the CHS Speech, Drama, and Debate team. Throughout two nights of performances and a baked goods silent auction the team raised about $900.
Fundraisers, such as the play, are important for the team because it must cover the costs of entry fees for numerous tournaments throughout the season.
In addition to the fundraising aspect, the open house served as a final performance for the seniors. When asked about their favorite part of the play, the students were happy to own up to relishing the opportunity to act with their friends one last time.

The Stillwater County News

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 659
Columbus, MT 59019
 
Street address: 38 North 4th Street
Columbus, MT 59019
 
Phone:(406) 322-5212
Toll Free: (800) 823-7426
 

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media