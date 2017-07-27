Pork Barrels

The Stillwater County fairgrounds was the place to be last Friday night, as 45 pig wrestling teams got up close and dirty with a slew of hogs.

Winning the Pee Wee Division in a time of 13.56 seconds was the Lil Oink Oinks, comprised of Jordan Heiken, Nolan Heiken, Tillie Heiken and Sarah Burrows, according to events coordinator Jolene Degele.

Winning the Intermediate No. 1 Division was Pig It To Win with a time of 23.31 seconds. The team was comprised of Sissy Nelson, Lily Petterson, Brady Ellis and Degen Nelson. The winner of the Intermediate No. 2 Division was Elite Piggers with a time of 11.21 seconds, comprised of Morgan Mayo, Brenna Rouane, Cassie Ludwig and Marrahley Jones.

In the Men/Mixed Division it was Team America snagging honors with a time of 14. 53 seconds. That team was comprised of Aiden Timberman, Jacob Reneaf, Mikol Degele and Dylan Raihl.

A crowd of more than 400 spectators watched the fun. Degele said a special thank you goes to Columbus Fire Rescue, which hosed down the teams after each match.

Degele also said the event was made possible by many people, including Bryan Young, Double D, Calcutta buyers, 4H Exchange students and teen leaders and parents.

The top three finishers in each category were as follows:

PEE WEE DIVISION

1st: Lil Oink Oinks, 13.56 seconds

2nd: Little Oinkers, 18.19

3rd: Baconater, 32.77

INTERMEDIATE NO. 1 DIVISION

1st: Pig It To Win, 23.31 seconds

2nd: Montana Bacon Grease, 43.44

3rd: Porkensteins, 47.18

INTERMEDIATE NO. 2 DIVISION

1st: Elite Piggers, 11.21 seconds

2nd: The Beauties and the Pig, 26.11

3rd: Pork Patrol, 30.94

MENS/MIXED DIVISION

1st: Team America, 14.53 seconds

2nd: Hog Slayers, 17.41

3rd: War Pigs, 23.79