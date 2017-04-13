2 women jailed Tuesday after pursuit

Two Laurel women were jailed Tuesday following a high speed chase that started in Columbus and ended in Carbon County.

Erica R. Pearce, the 34-year-old driver of the 1999 Ford Ranger involved, is charged with felony criminal endangerment, felony attempted assault on a peace officer and misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper passing and a stop sign violation.

As of Wednesday morning, she remained at the Yellowtone County Detention Facility with bond set at $75,000.

Kacie E. Ormsby, a 38-year-old passenger in the truck, was also arrested on a total of seven warrants — three of which were felony, said Stillwater County Sheriff’s Sgt. Randy Smith. Her bond is set at $37,000.

The pursuit started at 7:07 p.m. in Columbus when Smith attempted to make a traffic stop and Pearce fled, traveling down Ninth Street, Pike Avenue and then on to Highway 78.

Deputies deployed spike strips near the Beartooth Ranch turn-off, which got one tire of Pearce’s vehicle. The chase continued through Absarokee and Roscoe, at which point Carbon County deputies were requested to help, said Smith.

A Carbon County deputy deployed a second set of spike strips, which stopped Pearce’s vehicle.

Smith said speeds reached 80 mph. The deputy was applying for a search warrant for Pearce’s vehicle Wednesday morning. The investigation is continuing.

In addition to Carbon County deputies, Columbus police assisted.