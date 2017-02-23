Renegades win district title

Three games. Three wins. A district championship and the chance to keep the post-season going.

Those were the accomplishments of the Reed Point-Rapelje Renegade boys’ basketball team last week as it captured the Class 6C District Championship.

RPR’s 6-foot-6 junior, Trevor Herzog, made his presence known in a big way — amassing 63 points in three games on the way to the 6C District title. More impressively, 36 of those points came in the championship game against Plenty Coups. Senior Cade Bare made a lot of noise on his own, notching 22 points in the title game and a total of 51 points for the entire tournament.

The Renegades opened the tournament last Wednesday by downing the Broadview-Lavina Pirates 56-39. Four Renegades hit double-digit scoring starting with Herzog’s 14 points and 16 rebounds. Bare had 13 points, 2 steals and 2 assists. Sophomore Tristan Gieser notched 13 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocked shots and junior John Schladweiler finished with 12, going 6 for 6 from the free-throw line.

“I thought we did a very good job defensively in our opening game versus Broadview/Lavina, limiting the Pirates to 39 points,” said Coach Jerry Thompson. “Dylan Blodgett did an excellent job on their leading scorer, Cole Jensen, holding him to 8 points. Cole is one of the top players in the district.”

Thompson also noted the play of Schladweiler, who held the Pirates’ second leading scorer 5 points.

“Derek Peterson and Payton Severin gave us some quality minutes off the bench as well. As a team, we out-rebounded them 45-13,” said Thompson.

On Friday came a close battle against the Bridger Scouts that fell to RPR 53-50. The Renegades went up by 5 a few times late in the game only to be reeled back in by the Scouts.

“With 3.8 seconds remaining in the game, we were at the free-throw line for a one-and-one with a 2-point lead,” said Thompson. “Were able to convert the first free throw, but not the second, to give Bridger one last chance to put the game into overtime. Fortunately for us, they were unable to get off a shot at the buzzer.”

Bare led with 16 points and 4 steals, followed Herzog with 13 points and 6 rebounds. Geiser added 11 points.

“I thought our defense again played well, holding an explosive Bridger offense to 50 points. Ryan Zentner, who scored 31 on us in a previous game, was held to 13 points,” said Thompson.

The championship game was Saturday night against the Plenty Coups Warriors, which RPR won by nearly 20 points. The final score was 81-62.

Herzog’s 36 points led all scorers and included 9 3-pointers. Herzog was also 7 of 8 from the free-throw line, all of which came in the fourth quarter.

“It was one of the most outstanding shooting performances I have witnessed in my 20-plus years of coaching,” said Thompson.

Thompson said Bare also had an excellent shooting night, scoring 22 points — including four 3-pointers and 8 of 10 free-throws as well as 7 rebounds.

Gieser chipped in with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Schladweiler finished with 8 points and 8 assists. Dylan Blodgett finished with 3 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Payton Severin was extremely valuable coming off the bench with 2 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists, said Thompson.

RPR had 34 rebounds, compared to Plenty Coups 22, and was 20 for 26 from the free-throw line.

“We shot 50 percent from the field, including 56.5 percent from 3-point range. I was very pleased with our defense holding the high scoring Warriors to 62 points. They have scored over 100 a few times this year,” said Thompson.

The Renegades will travel to Miles City next weekend for the divisional tournament.

WEDNESDAY

Reed Point-Rapelje 56, Broadview-Lavina 39

RPR 15 15 9 17 — 56

B-L 9 12 5 13 — 39

RPR: Cade Bare 13, Derek Peterson 6, John Schladweiler 12, Tristan Gieser 13, Trevor Herzog 14, Dylan Blodgett 2, Payton Severin 2.

Broadview-Lavina: Andrew Glennie 6, Camerson Hickson 7, Cole Jensen 8, Rayce McCord 2, Morgan Harmon 9, Rod Schaff 5, Jacob Reed 2.

FRIDAY

Reed Point-Rapelje 53, Bridger 50

Bridger 17 10 11 12 — 50

RPR 16 13 11 13 — 53

Bridger: Colter Zentner 5, Ryan Zentner 13, Kolton Pospisil 16, Russell Zentner 2, Colby Zentner 8, Carson Roberts 6.

RPR: Bare 16, Peterson 3, Schladweiler 6, Gieser 11, Herzog 13, Blodgett 2, Severin 2.

SATURDAY

Reed Point-Rapelje 81, Plenty Coups 62, championship

RPR 11 22 23 25 — 81

Plenty Coups 16 12 19 15 — 62

RPR: Bare 22, Schladweiler 8, Gieser 10, Herzog 36, Blodgett 3, Severin 2.

Plenty Coups: Arlo Male Bear Jr. 14, Blake DeCrane 14, Skylar Plain Feather 11, Kobe Gutierrez 2, Ethan Lambert 21.