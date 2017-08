On Monday, around 11:38 a.m., Stillwater County residents witnessed a near-total solar eclipse. In the images above, the yellow ball is the sun. It appears as a crescent because the moon is passing between the earth and the sun, blocking it from view. The last total eclipse to hit the contiguous U.S. occurred in 1979, and could be viewed in the northwestern states; the path of Monday’s eclipse crossed the entire continent.