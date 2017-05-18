A somber gesture of support

Stillwater County law enforcement and emergency services honored fallen Broadwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Mason Moore on Tuesday as his body was taken to Billings for an autopsy.

A procession of dozens of patrol cars from Broadwater and other counties travelled from the crime scene, just outside of Three Forks, toward Billings yesterday — carrying the body of Moore. The procession hit Stillwater County around 2 p.m. and was escorted by Sgt. Randy Smith, Deputy Luke Bruursema andColumbus Police Officer Gary Timm. Columbus Officer Trey Malcom participated in the evening return trip.

On the Rapelje-Molt overpass, Columbus Fire Rescue and county Disaster and Emergency Services displayed a flag and stood at attention as the motorcade passed.

The same scenario was repeated when the procession of approximately 30 cars travelled back through Stillwater County at 9:30 p.m. to take Deputy Moore back home. The scene was similar in every county the motorcade travelled through, with law enforcement agencies, fire departments and citizens lining the roads to pay their respect, according to newspaper reports from Billings, Helena and Bozeman. At the weigh station outside of Laurel, semi drivers stood with hands over their hearts or saluting, according to an officer in the procession.

Moore was shot and killed while on a traffic stop outside of Three Forks at approximately 3 a.m., said Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin, who is assisting with the investigation.

A high speed pursuit ensued, spanning more than 100 miles and hitting speeds of 100 mph before it ended in a shoot-out with police.

Named as suspects in the case are father and son — Lloyd Montier Barrus, 61, and Marshall Barrus, 39. The younger Barrus was shot in the head and died yesterday. Lloyd Barrus has been charged with two counts of accountability deliberate homicide and multiple counts of attempted deliberate homicide.