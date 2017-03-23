Columbus town turkey killed

After spending more than five months cruising the business and residential areas of Columbus, the wild male turkey that had become a fixture in the city was found dead.

The Stillwater County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call at 1:52 p.m. last Friday about a turkey being hit by a car at the corner of First Avenue North and North Diamond Street.

Deputy Cactus Anderson responded and found the turkey deceased, having somewhat tucked itself under the shrubs near Git’s Conoco.

The tom’s female partner was nearby, said Anderson, who suspects the large bird got clipped by a car.

The turkey and a female friend first made their appearance in early November 2016. The pair often frequented Pike Avenue and North Fourth Street, finding roosts in planter barrels, windowsills and even a patrol car.

In the days leading up to the death, the pair had been spotted apart, as different theories and concerns began to play out on social media.

In recent weeks, the male was seen chasing after vehicles, occasionally engaging in stand-offs with trucks in the middle of the street.

Although not native to Montana, wild turkeys are found in approximately 35 Montana counties, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.