Nye woman seriously injured in fall

A Nye woman was seriously injured when she fell down a steep embankment near her home on the Stillwater River Road Monday evening.

Connie J. Burleson, 71, suffered nine broken bones in the fall, including three vertebrae fractures in her neck, shoulder blade and ribs, according to Stillwater County Sheriff’s Dispatch reports, Columbus Fire Rescue and social media. She was taken to the Stillwater Billings Clinic by ambulance and then transferred to a Billings hospital.

Dispatch received a 911 call Monday at 9:33 p.m. reporting a woman had fallen off a cliff down a steep incline, on the north side of the Stillwater River.

Burleson reportedly slipped anywhere from 10 feet to 15 feet and then rolled further down the cliff, sustaining numerous injuries to her head and body, in addition to broken bones.

Deputies, the Absarokee ambulance, Columbus Fire Rescue and Search and Rescue responded to the scene and found Burleson awake and alert, according to dispatch records. Crews cleared the cliff at 10:35 p.m.