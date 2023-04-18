journeys in faith

Pastor Kate Stulce

This week began with the first Sunday after Easter, aka “Bright Sunday.”

For centuries in Eastern Orthodox, Catholic and Protestant countries, the week following Easter Sunday was observed by the faithful as “Days Of Joy And Laughter” with parties and picnics to celebrate Jesus’ resurrection. Churchgoers and pastors played practical jokes on each other, drenched each other with water, told jokes, sang and danced.

Kate Stulce is the pastor at Columbus Community Congregational Church