This week began with the first Sunday after Easter, aka “Bright Sunday.”
For centuries in Eastern Orthodox, Catholic and Protestant countries, the week following Easter Sunday was observed by the faithful as “Days Of Joy And Laughter” with parties and picnics to celebrate Jesus’ resurrection. Churchgoers and pastors played practical jokes on each other, drenched each other with water, told jokes, sang and danced.
This custom was begun by the Greeks in the early centuries of Christianity, and Bright Sunday also was known as “Holy Humor Sunday.”
Still celebrated in some churches, it is sometimes known as “Joke Sunday,” i.e. the joke is on the Devil because Jesus conquered death. This typically is a lighthearted Sunday, living in the afterglow of Easter.
I wonder if pastors didn’t have some influence on this decision. Pastors sometimes refer to Holy Week (the week leading up to Easter) as Holy Cow Week, Holy Moley Week. After weeks of Lenten activities, we have a really intense week that concludes with Easter. We could use some “holy humor” to recover. Some pastor colleagues and I have agreed that 2023 was a more difficult Lenten season. The big snow and ice storm hit just before Ash Wednesday. Events had to be rescheduled from the get-go. From then on, we felt as though we couldn’t quite catch up. Then I noticed a more subdued atmosphere on Easter morning. I was preaching how the disciples were energized, invigorated, but that wasn’t how it felt this year.
United Church of Christ pastor/author Vince Amin wrote that in the church year, Easter (like Lent) is supposed to be a “season,” called Eastertide. This Easter season has 50 days stretching to Pentecost; 7 weeks of celebration, resurrection, and joy.
Many of us observe 40 days of solemn introspection at Lent. We give things up. We remember we are dust. We bury our hallelujahs. Then, for one glorious morning, it’s lilies, trumpets, and candy-filled plastic eggs: 40 parts Lent to 1 part Easter. But that’s the wrong calculation!
Eastertide calls for 50 times as much, not just one day! 50x as many rolled-away stones! 50x as many empty tombs! 50x as much death-defeating love! ”Imagine the difference. In your life. In your church. In our world,” Pastor Amin concluded.
Hebrews 10:24-25 tells us to “consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.”
I discovered April is Stress Awareness Month, very timely, I’d say. Sometimes we are in need of a Sabbath, a time of rest, of course rooted the Old Testament story of creation, which speaks of God resting on the 7th day after 6 busy days creating the world and animals and humankind.
The Sabbath is a day of rest and worship that has different meanings and practices for Christians. Some of the benefits of keeping the Sabbath include physical and mental health benefits such as rest and relaxation, improved focus on God, family and community, and spiritual development. It also reminds us of a loving, creative God and shows us that we are worth more than what we do or what we produce.
So as we celebrate these 50 days of Eastertide — an Eastertide remembering resurrection, new life, taking time for “little sabbaths” — may we foster an attitude not unlike that of our forebearers who practiced Bright Sunday festivities, a time to enjoy our fellowship with one another, to experience the rejuvenation of spring after a long winter, to open ourselves to renewal, to allow our tanks to be refilled with peace, love, joy, energy, God’s Spirit. Let us “stir up one another to love and good works…and encourage each other.”
Imagine the effects of that in our lives. In our churches. In our world.
God is still speaking. God is in our midst. Thanks be to God.
Kate Stulce is the pastor at Columbus Community Congregational Church