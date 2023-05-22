Journey's in Faith

Kate Stulce pastors the Columbus Community Congregational Church

As last week began with Mother’s Day, I want to share the story of Rahab. You may well be surprised in whose genealogy she appears.

We first meet Rahab in Joshua (chapter 2) smack in the middle of the children of Israel’s march to conquer the Promised Land. The Israelites’ beloved leader Moses is dead, and Joshua, the new guy in charge, sends two spies to check out Jericho, the first barrier between the Israelites and Canaan.

