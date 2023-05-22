As last week began with Mother’s Day, I want to share the story of Rahab. You may well be surprised in whose genealogy she appears.
We first meet Rahab in Joshua (chapter 2) smack in the middle of the children of Israel’s march to conquer the Promised Land. The Israelites’ beloved leader Moses is dead, and Joshua, the new guy in charge, sends two spies to check out Jericho, the first barrier between the Israelites and Canaan.
The spies walk up to a house set in the wall of Jericho and meet Rahab, a harlot (prostitute). But no hanky-panky occurs. Rahab sees through their disguise and knows a greater force is at work. Rahab hides the spies in exchange for protection for the life of her and her family.
Rahab helps the spies escape over the city wall using a crimson cord lowered through her window. The spies tell her she must hang that same scarlet cord in her window when they are invaded. (If not, they’d be freed from their promise of protection.) Rahab also had to convince her whole family to move into her house in order to be saved. Remember, the people of Jericho had great faith in their thick walls that had allowed them to survive earlier attacks.
Fast-forward a couple of hundred years. The next place we find Rahab is in the genealogy of Christ. We find two names linked in holy matrimony: Salmon and Rahab. “Salmon begot Boaz by Rahab, Boaz begot Obed by Ruth, Obed begot Jesse.” (Matthew 1:5 NKJV). This is tucked into all that long genealogy stuff in Matthew that we usually skip.
How could it be that Rahab the prostitute became Rahab, the mother of Boaz? Now, this may not seem important to you until you realize that there were only three women listed in the genealogy of Jesus and one of them was Rahab the prostitute.
Pretty jarring, isn’t it?
But stop and consider Jesus’ surprising interactions with women. When a woman is charged for adultery, he speaks to her accusers — “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.”
He approaches a woman at the well, a Samaritan, an outcast with “checkered” history. As a Jewish man, Jesus breaks two social codes with one request — he speaks with her and intends to share whatever vessel from which she is drinking. As a Samaritan woman, any Rabbi would have considered her unclean by default. But Jesus is no ordinary Rabbi.
So in a time of great fear in Jericho, anticipating imminent attack by the Israelites, Rahab demonstrates wisdom in recognizing the men as spies, creativity and bravery in how she hides them and gives them a means of escape, boldness in asking for protection for herself and her family, and in recognizing their God.
I think another message is here. God uses flawed individuals, people like you, like me. Rahab, who both spared and was spared by Israelite spies and later, according to Matthew’s account, gives birth to Boaz and becomes ancestor in the lineage of Jesus. Jesus chose that little ragtag bunch of disciples and look what they accomplished. This is a message of hope and possibility! How in the world might God use us?
God bless all the mothers and mothering types every day, all who have taken on the challenges of mothering/parenting. Those who are rearing grandchildren. Those who mourn the premature end of a pregnancy or loss of a child. Those who long to conceive. Those who through tragedy have taken a path to draw attention and make an impact on a matter of social justice and the well-being of society. God bless them and God bless us all.