Faith

Unbelievable. The time between Palm Sunday and Easter. The tide had turned. The crowds have turned. We want to hold on to hope, we try. The enthusiasm of Sunday’s parade has passed, but the hosanna’s still ring in our ears. The palm branches are still green. Rumors are running rampant. The Pharisees are in cahoots with the Romans, they will get rid of the One who claims to be The King of the Jews. For once they agree on something, He has upset both of their apple carts.

Hope has faded for many, how can this be. Yet many are holding on to hope, to see this through, to believe in the Man from Nazareth.

Tonia Fisher is the pastor at St. James Lutheran Church