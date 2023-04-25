I recently spoke with my niece who lives in Georgia. Her son, who is 5-years old, attends a small Christian pre-school not far from where they live. My great nephew enjoys school. He is smart and polite. He doesn’t, however, like to fold his hands, bow his head, or close his eyes during prayer.
As a pastor, sometimes during church services, I suggest that the congregation close their eyes and bow their heads.
God hears us whether our eyes are opened or closed, and whether our heads are bowed or looking upright. I don’t believe it matters whether our hands are clasped or not. My suggestion has nothing to do with the Lord’s requirements, but rather it is a way for people to focus. I am sure that head bowing, hand clasping, and eye closing helps five-year-olds focus as well.
The Bible mentions several prayer postures, which include lying down, standing, and kneeling. The Bible also talks about heads being bowed and being raised looking toward heaven. The hands are also described. They can be folded or lifted.
In John 11:41 and 17:1 when Jesus prayed, He eyes looked toward heaven, but there are other occasions where people chose not to raise their eyes but to look instead toward the ground.
James 5:13-15 says, “Are there any believers in your fellowship suffering great hardship and distress? Encourage them to pray! Are there happy, cheerful ones among you? Encourage them to sing out their praises! Are there any sick among you, then ask the leaders of the church to come and pray…Confess and acknowledge how you have offended one another and then pray for one another… for tremendous power is released through the passionate, heartfelt prayer of a godly believer!”
James 5 does not address the physical posture of prayer but the spiritual posture:
1. When people are suffering and in distress, we should pray.
2. When people are encouraged, we should sing praises and prayers.
3. When people are ill, we should pray.
4. When people are offended or upset with one another, we should pray.
Tremendous power is released when we pray. James 5 continues by discussing Elijah. The Bible says that he was a man with frailties just like us. Yet, when he prayed, he received supernatural answers.
Whatever concerns we are facing today, we need to pray and ask God for supernatural (heavenly, miraculous, superhuman, abnormal, fabulous, rare, spectacular) responses.