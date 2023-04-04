One of the most famous prayers in the Western world is the Lord’s Prayer. Also called the Pater Noster (Latin for “Our Father”) the prayer was taught by Jesus to his disciples. It appears twice in the Bible in different forms: once in a short version in Luke 11:2-4 and a longer version in Matthew 6:9-13, as part of the Sermon on the Mount. (excerpt from Prayer Language of the Soul by Phillip Dunn).
Because I believe prayer is important to our wellbeing and to our relationship with God as well as with others, I seek ways to keep prayer fresh, engaging. I found the following version of the Lord’s prayer, also from Dunn’s Prayer Language of the Soul both intriguing and challenging:
Our Father who lives in this heavenly Earth
Hallowed be your presence here and now,
Your earthly kingdom is come, Your will is being done,
On this glorious earth. Continue to give us sight, within our daily lives,
Of the heavenly banquet, And help us to forgive our blindness to it,
As we forgive others the same. Help us to walk away from unconsciousness
And to be compassionate with evil For this is the kingdom of heaven
For ever and ever, in the immortal soul. I still love the traditional words and am uplifted when people recite it together.
Yet it enriches us to seek ways to deepen our prayer life with fresh perspective.
God is still speaking. God is in our midst. Thanks be to God. Amen.
Kate Stulce serves as pastor of the Columbus Community Congregational Church