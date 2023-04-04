Lord's Prayer

One of the most famous prayers in the Western world is the Lord’s Prayer. Also called the Pater Noster (Latin for “Our Father”) the prayer was taught by Jesus to his disciples. It appears twice in the Bible in different forms: once in a short version in Luke 11:2-4 and a longer version in Matthew 6:9-13, as part of the Sermon on the Mount. (excerpt from Prayer Language of the Soul by Phillip Dunn).

Because I believe prayer is important to our wellbeing and to our relationship with God as well as with others, I seek ways to keep prayer fresh, engaging. I found the following version of the Lord’s prayer, also from Dunn’s Prayer Language of the Soul both intriguing and challenging:

Kate Stulce serves as pastor of the Columbus Community Congregational Church