The local observation of the National Day of Prayer will be on the front steps of the Stillwater County Courthouse from noon to 12:30 on Wednesday, May 4.
This year’s theme is James 5:16B “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much.”
The present spiritual crisis in America is calling us to pray for and take all necessary actions to come together as a nation. Our government was founded upon God’s laws and even when some of our founding fathers were not religious, they all agreed that when we move away from God’s laws, we set ourselves up for failure. Noah Webster defines patriotism, “n.Love of one’s country: the passion which aims to serve one’s country, either defending it from invasion or protecting its rights and maintaining its laws and instructions with vigor and purity. Patriotism is the characteristic of a good citizen, the noblest passion that animates a man in the character of a citizen.”
More than ever we need the guiding hand of God to help stabilize our nation and unite us in a common bond. We desperately need God’s blessing upon our nation. Our country’s stability is faltering. The founding Fathers believed devoutly that there was a God and that the unalienable rights of man were rooted not in the state nor the legislature, nor in any other human power but in God alone.
National Day of Prayer is not just for praying for our national leadership or our states only but our county and city governing body. Today we see our families and community in a war against all that is evil. We need to take back our community and this is accomplished in prayer and action. Our kids are at risk from the lack of good choices, not only the kids but many more adults are falling into this pit daily. We have a good community and we need to reclaim it. Again with the divisions in our Congress we need to keep them in prayer. We need to invest in our Future, which is our children. They need our prayers and protection from world philosophies.
We invite all to coma and participate and we offer this opportunity on May 4th. We keep this observance to 30 minutes since many join us on their lunch hour and each person’s time is precious.
We appreciate your help in letting your employees know about this observance and we invite them and you to join us. If you have any questions you may contact me at (406)321-5137. Thank you for being a vital part of this time. Our nation is in crisis and we can help turn it around.
Gwen Aubrey
National Day of Prayer Coordinator
Columbus
