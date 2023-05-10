FISH, WILDLIFE & PARKS — Spring in Montana means the return of outdoor recreation, greenery and bears. Both grizzly and black bears are now active in south-central Montana, especially along the Beartooth Mountain Front. As the busy summer recreation season approaches and as bears become more active, it’s important to keep bear safety tips in mind.

Bears are omnivores, meaning they eat both plants and animals. Food sources and habits for bears change seasonally. Following emergence from hibernation in the spring, bears can be especially territorial over food sources. Be aware of your surroundings while hiking and recreating outdoors and use extreme caution if you find an animal carcass.