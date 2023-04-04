Court

Nathan Napolitano

A Billings man remains in jail on $75,000 bond after making a court appearance last Thursday and denying a total of 10 charges against him, including felony assault with a weapon and fleeing law enforcement.

Nathan Napolitano, 39, appeared before 22nd Judicial District Court Judge Matt Wald and pleaded not guilty to felony counts of assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment, plus eight misdemeanor charges including a second offense of aggravated DUI, fleeing/eluding law enforcement, two counts of obstructing a peace officer, three counts of criminal mischief and one count of driving with a suspended or revoked license.