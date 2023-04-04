A Billings man remains in jail on $75,000 bond after making a court appearance last Thursday and denying a total of 10 charges against him, including felony assault with a weapon and fleeing law enforcement.
Nathan Napolitano, 39, appeared before 22nd Judicial District Court Judge Matt Wald and pleaded not guilty to felony counts of assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment, plus eight misdemeanor charges including a second offense of aggravated DUI, fleeing/eluding law enforcement, two counts of obstructing a peace officer, three counts of criminal mischief and one count of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Stillwater Deputy County Attorney Ryan Addis successfully lobbied to have the $75,000 bond amount that had been set by a justice of the peace left in place, based on the violent nature of the offenses and Napolitano’s criminal history. Addis told Judge Wald that history includes previous convictions for domestic assault, assault and attempted eluding.
Defense attorney Brian Haynes reserved a bail argument for a future hearing, but did say that Napolitano has a “well-established” business in Billings, is married and has a young child.
“High bond is appropriate,” Wald said, noting the charges and Napolitano’s criminal history.
The offenses were allegedly committed in two locations, with the assault and criminal mischief involving actions that occurred outside of the New Atlas Bar in Columbus on March 17. The remainder of the charges involve Napolitano’s alleged fleeing from that scene and eventual crash in Absarokee.
THE CASE
According to court documents, Columbus Police Officer Jarod Vance was called to the New Atlas Bar at approximately 11:36 p.m. on March 16 on a report of a disturbance.
Upon arrival, Officer Vance found a male victim with visible injuries to his nose and left eye that he said were inflicted by Napolitano after confronting him about stabbing tires in front of the bar. Both of the victim’s eyes, as well as his nose, were swollen at the scene. He also had a red dot on his left eyelid and eyeball.
The victim said Napolitano “aggressively approached him, while armed with a knife, and slashed or stabbed” him in the face, according to court documents.
Napolitano then continued to stab vehicle tires and then left the scene at a high rate of speed without his headlights or taillights on. The officer requested medical assistance and met with the owner’s three cars that suffered stabbed tires.
Montana Highway Patrol troopers Wyatt Duncan, Brett Riesinger and Bogomil Mihaylov responded, heading south on Highway 78 toward Absarokee to try and find Napolitano. At mile marker 37, the troopers found Napolitano’s car traveling at 95 mph. The troopers activated their top lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop, but Napolitano continued to drive until he missed a corner and hit a light pole, according to court documents.
The car crashed, nearly hitting several other parked vehicles as well as an occupied fifth-wheel camper.
A felony traffic stop was performed and when troopers opened Napolitano’s car door, he flipped them off and started saying “---- you,” according to court documents.
At that point, Trooper Reisinger tried deploying his taser twice, but it had no effect. Trooper Duncan then deployed his taser, which knocked Napolitano to the ground.
As troopers were arresting him, they noticed a pocketknife sticking out of his right leg pocket with blood on it, according to court documents.
Napolitano’s license was suspended due to an October DUI arrest in Billings, according to court documents. Troopers noted that Napolitano had a very strong odor of “consumed alcohol emanating from his body” and that he appeared very intoxicated.
As EMS workers were removing taser probes and checking his vitals, Napolitano became “very aggressive and very loud,” yelling and swearing at medical crews. At that point, he was placed in the back of a patrol car. Napolitano also got loud and aggressive with a deputy who asked if he would provide a blood sample. A blood warrant was obtained from a judge and Napolitano was taken to a hospital for a blood draw. A total of five deputies and troopers had to restrain Napolitano so a nurse could successfully take a blood sample, according to court documents.