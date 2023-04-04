Columbus Senior Center is a group of fun and experienced senior citizens who gather at 640 Palladium Place every Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until lunchtime. Anyone and everyone is welcome to join in company of games, celebrations, good food and more. Social hour is every Wednesday morning, complete with coffee and cinnamon rolls. The Center also hosts a variety of game days: the 1st and 3rd Thursday and Friday of every month, one could sit in on a game of Pinnacle or Bridge; the last Monday of every month stop by for some Bingo. All games start around 1pm. The Columbus Senior Center loves to see new faces, so please don’t think you are TOO young or old to join the group — just try to keep up.

The mission of the Columbus Senior Center is to provide interactive services which assist seniors to live healthier lives while remaining home. The Center offers daily delivery of meals to locals that are homebound or ill.