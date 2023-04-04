Columbus Senior Center is a group of fun and experienced senior citizens who gather at 640 Palladium Place every Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until lunchtime. Anyone and everyone is welcome to join in company of games, celebrations, good food and more. Social hour is every Wednesday morning, complete with coffee and cinnamon rolls. The Center also hosts a variety of game days: the 1st and 3rd Thursday and Friday of every month, one could sit in on a game of Pinnacle or Bridge; the last Monday of every month stop by for some Bingo. All games start around 1pm. The Columbus Senior Center loves to see new faces, so please don’t think you are TOO young or old to join the group — just try to keep up.
The mission of the Columbus Senior Center is to provide interactive services which assist seniors to live healthier lives while remaining home. The Center offers daily delivery of meals to locals that are homebound or ill.
The Columbus Community Foundation is happy to award the Columbus Senior Center the amount of $3,600 in grant funds to help fulfill their mission for the next year. Funds will be specifically used for the purchase of beverages, food containers, and delivery bags to serve 20 meals every Monday-Friday in our local area.
Currently the Columbus Senior Center is looking for loving volunteers to join their team. Volunteering time during this day and age is difficult, so the Center tries to “help the help” by being flexible with other’s schedules. Hours of operation is Monday-Friday from 9am-1pm, during these hours the center is hoping to find someone to help prepare meals for delivery as well as work the service window.
The Center could use volunteer drivers to deliver meals which usually takes 1.5-2 hours. The staff at the Center strives to make the facility “a home away from home” for their patrons and could really use some help around the flowerbeds with planting and weeding.
It is no small ask but the work and kindness would be treasured beyond measure. If you are interested in helping us fulfill our mission please contact the Columbus Senior Center at (406)322-8605