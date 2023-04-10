The city of Columbus is in the unenviable position of having to raise water and sewer rates and having to do so almost immediately.
The good news for residents is that the increase will be stretched over a five year period.
The bad news is the increase is significant — representing an 187 percent hike. Currently, the residential base rate for water and sewer combined is $42.65. The target residential base rate by 2027 is $122.74.
“We have no choice at this point,” said Columbus Mayor Webb Mandeville.
The City Council has two options in approaching the increase — to do it all at once or gradually over a period of years. Mandeville said the city is concerned about the impact it will have on fixed income households.
“We don’t have an answer to that yet,” said Mandeville.
RATES
The issue of rates surfaced about a year ago when the city was turned down for a grant due to the fact that it’s water/sewer rate was too low. Less than a month ago, the city was turned down for an Intercap loan for an infrastructure project for the same reason. That funding is needed for infrastructure projects that cannot wait.
In 2020, the city implemented a bump in water rates that amounted to 10 percent from 2020 through 2024. In 2015, the sewer rate was increased from $17.50 to the current rate of $26 to pay for a project that involved lining sewer lines. Prior to that, the last rate increase was in 1997.
In a mailer being sent out later this week to all residents, the city explains the situation as follows:
The City of Columbus owns, operates, and maintains municipal water and sanitary sewer systems that serve the community. Consequently, the City of Columbus
incurs a large financial obligation for the operation and maintenance of these facilities that must be passed on to the utility users.
In order for the City to be eligible for low interest loans and grant monies to complete infrastructure projects, the City must raise the base water and sewer rates to “target rates” set forth by the Montana Department of Commerce. Target rate amounts are computed using the 2015-2019 census and target percentage rationale reviewed biennially by Commerce. The target percentages are calculated from the percent of median
household income in each community:
•2.3 percent combined (water and wastewater)
•1.4 percent for water alone
•0.9 percent for wastewater alone
•0.3 percent for solid waste
The proposed rates are intended to adjust annually until the “target rates” have been
achieved.
The target rate for Columbus is based on the city’s median income of $64,038.
Mandeville told the News last week that the numbers in the pamphlet are not set in stone and public feedback is wanted, but rates will increase. A public meeting has been set for April 24 at 7 p.m. at the Stillwater County pavilion.
OTHER CITIES
Travis West of Engineering West conducted a rate study for the city and presented his findings to the City Council in March.
In preparing the report, West compared Columbus base rates to several cities around the state of similar size. Those comparisons readily show how far under Columbus is with rates:
•Columbus: $16.65 water / $26 sewer — $42.65 combined
•Big Timber: $67.79 / $52.96 — $120.75
•Conrad: $43 / $33.47 — $76.47
•Cutbank: $99.42 / $99.42 — $198.84
•Dillon: $65.25 / $75 — $140.25
•Fairfield: $45 / $50 — $95
•Forsyth: $74.49 / $74.49 — $148.98
•Fort Benton: $39.73 / $60.57 — $100.30
•Glasgow: $50 / $44.85 — $94.85
•Grass Range: $105.61 / $41.87 — $147.48
•Joliet: $37.16 / $45.68 — $82.84
•Colstrip: $50 / $36 —$86
•Red Lodge: $41.38 / $56.87 — $98.25
•Three Forks: $41.56 / $71.18 — $112.74
•Townsend: $20.57 / $104.47 — $125.04
•Bridger: $34.53 / $25.75 — $60.28
•White Sulphur Springs: $60.87/ $58.41 — $119.28
At that meeting, West presented three options on how to proceed and recommended the 5-year gradual increase.
“This is tough. This really tough. Especially for the fixed income people,” said West at that meeting.
In response to a question from Councilman Danen Johannes regarding if the city would have to wait on applying for grants and Intercap loans until it reached its target combined rate, West said no — explaining that as long as a municipality could show it was moving toward its base rate, that was enough for such funding to be available.